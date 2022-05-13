Achievements: Area students earn academic honors

Cameron Dwyer of Spokane Valley has been named to the winter 2022 quarter dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa, requiring a minimum GPA of 3.5.

Rebekah Cashen of Newman Lake has received the journey scholarship for 2021-2022 school year for her high earning academic achievements from Central College in Pella, Iowa.

Chase Tebbets of Spokane has been named an individual scholar All-American by the National Wrestling Coaches Association for the University of Arkansas in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Kelsey Barks of Spokane has been inducted to the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi for Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, requiring Barks to be in the top 10% of her class.

The following area students have been inducted to the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi for Eastern Washington University in Cheney, requiring them to be in the top 10% of their class: Jake Rehm of Cheney, Kenzie Loman and Megan Taylor of Spokane, and Emily Sleeth of Nine Mile Falls.

Noah Ray of Reardan, Washington, has received the Outstanding Sport Management Student Award from Midway (Kentucky) University.