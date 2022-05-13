On the Air
UPDATED: Fri., May 13, 2022
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
9 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying FS1
11 a.m.: NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: Dutch Boy 150 FS1
12:30 p.m.: IndyCar Series: Grand Prix of Indianapolis NBC
5 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Race at Kansas FS1
7:30 p.m.: NRHA: Qualifying (Taped) FS1
Baseball, college
1 p.m.: Washington at USC Pac-12 Washington
Baseball, MLB
1 p.m.: San Diego at Atlanta FS1
4 p.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Mets Root
4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Chi. White Sox or Boston at Texas MLB
7 p.m.: Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers or Chi. Cubs at Arizona MLB
Boxing, Showtime Championship
6 p.m.: Main card: Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Carlos Castano SHO
Football, Australian rules
10 p.m.: AFL Premiership: Carlton at Greater Western Sydney FS1
Football, USFL
Noon: New Orleans vs. New Jersey Fox 28
Golf
4:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: Soudal Open Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson CBS
Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Regions Tradition Golf
2 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Cognizant Founders Cup Golf
Lacrosse, college men, NCAA Tournament
9 a.m.: Boston vs. Princeton ESPNU
11:30 a.m.: Richmond vs. Penn ESPNU
2 p.m.: Saint Joseph’s vs. Yale ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Virginia vs. Brown ESPNU
MMA, UFC Fight Night
4:30 p.m.: Prelims: undercard bouts ESPN2
7 p.m.: Main card: Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic ESPN2
Soccer, men
6 a.m.: Bundesliga: DSC Arminia Bielefeld vs. RB Leipzig ESPN
Softball, college tournament championships
8 a.m.: American Athletic: UCF vs. South Florida ESPN2
10 a.m.: ACC: Clemson vs. Florida St. ESPN2
Noon: Big 12: Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma St. ESPN2
2 p.m.: SEC: Missouri vs. Arkansas ESPN2
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
1:45 p.m.: Washington St. at UCLA 920-AM
6 p.m.: Santa Clara at Gonzaga 790-AM
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Mets 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
5:05 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.