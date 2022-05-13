The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

UPDATED: Fri., May 13, 2022

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

9 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying FS1

11 a.m.: NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: Dutch Boy 150 FS1

12:30 p.m.: IndyCar Series: Grand Prix of Indianapolis NBC

5 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Race at Kansas FS1

7:30 p.m.: NRHA: Qualifying (Taped) FS1

Baseball, college

1 p.m.: Washington at USC Pac-12 Washington

Baseball, MLB

1 p.m.: San Diego at Atlanta FS1

4 p.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Mets Root

4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Chi. White Sox or Boston at Texas MLB

7 p.m.: Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers or Chi. Cubs at Arizona MLB

Boxing, Showtime Championship

6 p.m.: Main card: Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Carlos Castano SHO

Football, Australian rules

10 p.m.: AFL Premiership: Carlton at Greater Western Sydney FS1

Football, USFL

Noon: New Orleans vs. New Jersey Fox 28

Golf

4:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: Soudal Open Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson CBS

Noon: PGA Tour Champions: Regions Tradition Golf

2 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Cognizant Founders Cup Golf

Lacrosse, college men, NCAA Tournament

9 a.m.: Boston vs. Princeton ESPNU

11:30 a.m.: Richmond vs. Penn ESPNU

2 p.m.: Saint Joseph’s vs. Yale ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Virginia vs. Brown ESPNU

MMA, UFC Fight Night

4:30 p.m.: Prelims: undercard bouts ESPN2

7 p.m.: Main card: Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic ESPN2

Soccer, men

6 a.m.: Bundesliga: DSC Arminia Bielefeld vs. RB Leipzig ESPN

Softball, college tournament championships

8 a.m.: American Athletic: UCF vs. South Florida ESPN2

10 a.m.: ACC: Clemson vs. Florida St. ESPN2

Noon: Big 12: Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma St. ESPN2

2 p.m.: SEC: Missouri vs. Arkansas ESPN2

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

1:45 p.m.: Washington St. at UCLA 920-AM

6 p.m.: Santa Clara at Gonzaga 790-AM

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Mets 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

5:05 p.m.: Spokane at Hillsboro 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

