Police: 3 people injured in shooting near Deer District
UPDATED: Fri., May 13, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Three people have been shot near Deer District following the Milwaukee Bucks game, authorities said.
The Milwaukee Fire Department said authorities took two people to a hospital, a 30-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, and a third person, a 26-year-old woman, drove herself to a hospital. All three people have non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said a 29-year-old man is in custody.
Witnesses told WTMJ-TV they saw a fight outside a bar following the basketball game. Police are investigating what led to the shooting.
Deer District is an entertainment district in downtown Milwaukee where sports fans frequent during sporting events. The Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Boston Celtics on Friday.
