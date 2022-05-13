The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Business

SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from California

UPDATED: Fri., May 13, 2022

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from California on May 13, 2022. (Associated Press )
Associated Press

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. — A SpaceX rocket carrying 53 satellites for the Starlink internet constellation blasted off from California on Friday.

The Falcon 9 booster lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 3:07 p.m., and minutes later the first stage landed on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean while the second stage continued toward low Earth orbit.

Satellite deployment was scheduled to occur about an hour later.

Starlink is a space-based system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world.

Hawthorne, California-based SpaceX has hundreds of Starlink satellites orbiting Earth at an altitude of 340 miles.

