Student at West Central Spokane school dies, police say

A student at Bryant/TEC in West Central Spokane died Friday after first responders were called to a medical emergency at the school, according to Spokane police.

Emergency responders were called around 1:20 p.m. to the K-12 school at 910 N. Ash St., Spokane Police Department spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said. She said police, fire and medical personnel provided lifesaving measures to the student who had a preexisting medical condition, but the student died at the school.

Spokane Public Schools spokeswoman Sandra Jarrard said in an email to The Spokesman-Review that she was unable to release any information.

The Enrichment Cooperative at Bryant is part of the school district’s Parent Partnership Program, according to the school website. Each TEC family works with a certified teacher who develops a written student learning plan for each student.