Women Helping Women gala event will celebrate group’s 30th year and the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

What: Annual fundraiser will feature Irin Carmon and Shana Knizhnik, co-authors of the best-selling book “Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg”

The timing couldn’t be much better for next week’s fundraising event as the Women Helping Women Fund will have plenty to celebrate next week.

On Tuesday night at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, the organization will mark its 30th anniversary while also honoring the late United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Billed as an “Iconic Night at The Fox,” the fundraiser will be headlined by Irin Carmon and Shana Knizhnik, co-authors of the best-selling book “Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”

The event is in lieu the group’s annual luncheon. All money raised will fund grants for crucial nonprofit programs along with scholarships for mothers pursuing their degrees, said Heather Hamlin, executive director of the Women Helping Women Fund.

Tuesday’s event will begin at 4 p.m. The cost is $135 per person and includes appetizers, free photos in photo booths sponsored by Providence, and music performed by the Riverside Trio.

Later, Carmon and Knizhnik will discuss the book and take questions from the audience.

One year after the founding of Women Helping Women in 1992, Ginsburg took a seat on the high court.

During the next 27 years until her death in 2020, Ginsburg left a wide-ranging legacy, most notably in her lifelong fight for women’s rights and gender equality.

That legacy – and not the divisiveness of the times – will be the focus of the evening, Carmon said in an interview this week.

“Justice Ginsburg inspired millions of people, even those she disagreed with,” said Carmon, a journalist and a frequent speaker around the country on women’s rights and leadership.

A New York Magazine senior correspondent, she reports and comments on gender, politics and the law, and frequently appears on national television and radio.

Carmon was also featured in the award-winning and Oscar-nominated 2018 documentary “RBG.”

“She often fostered friendships with those across the aisle, and when she passed she was remembered by both sides of the aisle. She encouraged everyone to stand up for their convictions,” Carmon said.

Carmon also noted that as a woman, Ginsburg made sacrifices and faced discrimination during her early years as a mother and an attorney.

Knizhnik is a staff attorney at the Legal Aid Society of New York City’s Criminal Defense Practice. Previously, she was a legal fellow at the American Civil Liberties Union of the District of Columbia.

While a student at New York University School of Law, she created the Notorious RBG Tumblr, a feminist website dedicated to Justice Ginsburg and her lifelong fight for equality and social justice.

Carmon and Knizhnik will appear on Wednesday at Auntie’s Bookstore for a book-signing event that begins at 10 a.m.

Since 1992, the Women Helping Women Fund has awarded more than $6 million to 600 programs focused on the issues faced by women and children.