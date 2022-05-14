‘Little People, Big World’ star Matt Roloff is selling a slice of his Oregon farm for $4 million

By Janet Eastman Oregonian

“Little People, Big World” star Matt Roloff wants to downsize his lifestyle by selling off part of his century-old farm in Helvetia where bridges connect to fantasy landscapes: a full-scale pirate ship, German-inspired medieval castle and a Western-style town modeled after California theme park Knott’s Berry Farm.

“I am downsizing in acres to expand my adventures,” Roloff posted on the website of his storied Roloff Farms, 15 miles west of Portland, where much of the up-and-down tales of the personal lives of Roloff, his remarried ex-wife Amy Roloff and members of their family were filmed for the TLC reality series.

Matt, Amy and their son, Zach, have dwarfism. The couple’s other children, Jeremy, Molly and Jacob, don’t have dwarfism.

“Little People, Big World” premiered on TLC in 2006. Matt and Amy Roloff divorced in 2016.

“While doing a bit of consolidation and simplifying,” wrote Matt Roloff on May 12, “I’m still planning on new adventures and an exciting 2022 pumpkin season on the remaining acres.”

The Roloffs bought the 109-acre farm at 23985 N.W. Grossen Dr. about 30 years ago and were only the second owners of the Oregon homestead. Matt Roloff describes his residence as “an agritainment extravaganza.”

Juli Martin of Luxe Forbes Global Properties, who listed the 16-acre property at $4 million, said the sale will appeal to someone who wants space, privacy and security.

Amenities include:

• The remodeled farmhouse, built in 1914, has 5,373 square feet of living space that includes his and hers Zoom rooms, five bedrooms and an unfinished basement that could become a hobby room or gym.

• A 3,594-square-foot red barn has a TV production studio, guest suite, farm stand and gift shop.

• The farm’s soil is suited to grow pinot noir grapes, blueberries and fruit trees.

• Trails have been cleared for mountain biking, motocross and all-terrain vehicles.

“The kind of person who would love this property is somebody who values a peaceful lifestyle with the amenities of a luxury home in a natural setting and who is young at heart,” said Martin. “It’s virtually impossible to spend time at the farm and not feel filled with a sense of youthful exuberance and joy.”

Martin is marketing the famous rural estate in the Pacific Northwest and around the world as an opportunity to own a hobby farm, vineyard or equestrian property. The outbuildings could be set up for an artist, writer, crafter or social media influencer, she added.

“The farm has also garnered a lot of attention due to its famous provenance, and we welcome all the interest from buyers who are fans of Roloff Farm and the TV show,” she said.