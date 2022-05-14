Spokane police investigate shooting in Emerson-Garfield; no injuries reported

Spokane police responded to a shooting late Saturday afternoon in the Emerson-Garfield Neighborhood, Lt. Terry Preuninger said.

No injuries were reported, Preunigner said.

Police received reports at 5:15 p.m. of a male on foot firing rounds at Adams Street and Northwest Boulevard. A vehicle was possibly struck, Preuninger said.

Ben Osborne, a manager at Zanies smoke shop, said he was helping a customer at the counter when he heard about six gunshots outside the business on the corner of Knox Avenue and Northwest Boulevard.

“I definitely heard it,” Osborne said. “It sounded like it was in my parking lot.”

He said the two locked the front door and retreated to the back of the store.

No one had been arrested as of about 6:15 p.m., Preuninger said. The incident is under investigation.