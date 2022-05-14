The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 46° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Spokane police replace 7-year-old’s stolen bicycle after teens reportedly stole it, assaulted girl

UPDATED: Sat., May 14, 2022

Spokane police officers stand with Stella, 7, and her new bicycle the officers purchased for her after hers was reportedly stolen. (Courtesy of Spokane Police Department)
Spokane police officers stand with Stella, 7, and her new bicycle the officers purchased for her after hers was reportedly stolen. (Courtesy of Spokane Police Department)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135
Spokane police officers stand with Stella, 7, and her new bicycle the officers purchased for her after hers was reportedly stolen. (Courtesy of Spokane Police Department)
Spokane police officers stand with Stella, 7, and her new bicycle the officers purchased for her after hers was reportedly stolen. (Courtesy of Spokane Police Department)

Spokane police officers replaced a 7-year-old girl’s bicycle after three teenagers reportedly pushed her off her bike, kicked her in the stomach, called her vulgar names and rode off with it Friday evening.

Officers received a 911 call from the girl’s 9-year-old sister around 5:40 p.m. Frida, according to a news release from the Spokane Police Department.

The older sister told police three teenage males stole 7-year-old, Stella’s bike, which was pink with pom-poms hanging from the handles, while Stella was riding it near Whitman Elementary School in north Spokane.

Stella, whose last name was not provided, told a responding officer the bike was a special gift from her mother, police said. The officer along with a member of the department’s Tactical Team which oversees the Bicycle Rapid Response Team, purchased a new bicycle for the girl.

The three teens have not been identified and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety