Spokane police replace 7-year-old’s stolen bicycle after teens reportedly stole it, assaulted girl

Spokane police officers replaced a 7-year-old girl’s bicycle after three teenagers reportedly pushed her off her bike, kicked her in the stomach, called her vulgar names and rode off with it Friday evening.

Officers received a 911 call from the girl’s 9-year-old sister around 5:40 p.m. Frida, according to a news release from the Spokane Police Department.

The older sister told police three teenage males stole 7-year-old, Stella’s bike, which was pink with pom-poms hanging from the handles, while Stella was riding it near Whitman Elementary School in north Spokane.

Stella, whose last name was not provided, told a responding officer the bike was a special gift from her mother, police said. The officer along with a member of the department’s Tactical Team which oversees the Bicycle Rapid Response Team, purchased a new bicycle for the girl.

The three teens have not been identified and the investigation is ongoing, police said.