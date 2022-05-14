This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Sat., May 14, 2022
Bestsellers
From Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “22 Seconds,” James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)
2. “Run, Rose, Run: A Novel,” Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)
3. “Book of Night,” Holly Black (Tor)
4. “Dream Town,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)
5. “The Homewreckers: A Novel,” Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s)
6. “Beautiful,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
7. “The Investigator,” John Sandford (Putnam)
8. “The Paris Apartment: A Novel,” Lucy Foley (Morrow)
9. “The Last Thing He Told Me,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
10. “Sea of Tranquility,” Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)
Nonfiction
1. “Finding Me,” Viola Davis (HarperOne)
2. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith From Nine Biblical Families,” Shannon Bream (Broadside)
3. “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists (Bill O’Reilly’s Killing Series),” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)
4. “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future,” Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns (Simon & Schuster)
5. “Outdoor Kids in an Inside World: Getting Your Family Out of the House and Radically Engaged With Nature,” Steven Rinella (Random House)
6. “Build: An Unorthodox Guide to Making Things Worth Making,” Tony Fadell (Harper Business)
7. “The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil,” Tina Brown (Crown)
8. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brene Brown (Random House)
9. “Half-Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals: A Cookbook,” Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)
10. “Speak: Find Your Voice, Trust Your Gut and Get From Where You Are to Where You Want to Be,” Tunde Oyeneyin (Avid Reader)
