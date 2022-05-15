Hops win fourth straight over Indians with walk-off sacrafice fly in 10th inning
UPDATED: Sun., May 15, 2022
From staff reports
A.J. Vukovich’s sacrifice fly plated Danny Oriente with the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning, and Hillsboro defeated Spokane 3-2 in a Northwest League baseball game Sunday in Hillsboro, Oregon.
The Indians have lost four straight and dropped five games in the six-game series. Spokane batted .126 (13 for 103) in its last four games.
Drew Romo was 2 for 5 for Spokane. His RBI double in the sixth knotted the score at 1-1.
After Oriente’s RBI double gave the Hops a 2-1 lead in the seventh, Romo answered with an RBI single to score Tim Tawa in the eighth and tie the game at 2-all.
Spokane hosts Eugene at noon on Tuesday.
