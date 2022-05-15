Hops win fourth straight over Indians with walk-off sacrafice fly in 10th inning

From staff reports

A.J. Vukovich’s sacrifice fly plated Danny Oriente with the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning, and Hillsboro defeated Spokane 3-2 in a Northwest League baseball game Sunday in Hillsboro, Oregon.

The Indians have lost four straight and dropped five games in the six-game series. Spokane batted .126 (13 for 103) in its last four games.

Drew Romo was 2 for 5 for Spokane. His RBI double in the sixth knotted the score at 1-1.

After Oriente’s RBI double gave the Hops a 2-1 lead in the seventh, Romo answered with an RBI single to score Tim Tawa in the eighth and tie the game at 2-all.

Spokane hosts Eugene at noon on Tuesday.