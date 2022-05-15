The Dirt: Bake My Day opening location in Spokane Valley; multibuilding retail development planned on the West Plains

Bake My Day, a drive-thru bakery in Chattaroy, is opening a second location in Spokane Valley.

Owner Ashley Whitham filed a building permit application with the city last month to convert a former hair salon into a 1,400-square-foot bakery at 18123 E. Appleway Ave.

“Going from 125 square feet to 1,400 square feet will be amazing,” Whitham said of the bakery’s Spokane Valley space.

Whitham founded Bake My Day in 2019 in a former drive-thru coffee shop at 34911 N. Newport Highway.

The bakery has gained a loyal following for its half-pound cinnamon rolls, scones and muffins – all made from scratch with organic ingredients.

Bake My Day in Spokane Valley will have a similar menu to the Chattaroy location, with new additions such as bagel dogs and sandwiches.

The bakery’s hours will likely be 6 a.m.-2 p.m., but that could change depending up customer demand, Whitham said.

Whitham aims to open the Spokane Valley bakery in June, pending final permit approvals by the city.

Whitham said she’s extremely grateful for customers’ support, which kept Bake My Day afloat during the pandemic and helped it expand to the second location.

“We are excited to be growing and joining Spokane Valley,” she said.

Retail proposed for West Plains

A new retail development could be coming to the West Plains.

Spokane Valley-based Mercier Architecture filed a pre-development application with the city on behalf of West Plains Investments LLC for Deer Heights Crossing, a project that will consist of multiple retail buildings near the southeast corner of Deer Heights Road and U.S. Highway 2.

A site plan for the project shows three, 5,000-square-foot buildings, two 2,000-square-foot quick service restaurant spaces and a 3,000-square-foot bank. Potential tenants were not specified in the application.

West Plains Investments LLC, whose principal is Richard Vandervert, owns the more than 3-acre vacant site, according to the Spokane County Assessor’s Office.

Aviation company plans new hangar

Northwest Flight Service, an aviation company that provides pilot training, aircraft maintenance and management, is looking to build a new hangar at Felts Field.

Northwest Flight Service filed a pre-development application with the city to build an airplane storage hangar, which is estimated to span between 15,300 and 17,860 square feet at 6133 E. Rutter Ave.

The hangar will have space to accommodate 11 to 13 airplanes, according to the application.

Spokane-based Indigo Diggs Architecture is the project architect. Yost Gallagher Construction, of Spokane, is the contractor.

The estimated cost of the project is $1.5 million, according to the application.

Construction on the hangar is slated to begin in February, according to a site plan for the project.

Renovations begin for sandwich shop

Renovations are underway to convert a building that formerly housed kitchen remodel retailer Other Option into sandwich shop Hungree Bee in Spokane Valley.

The city issued a building permit earlier this month for renovations to the more than 2,600-square foot-building at 14411 E. Trent Ave.

The permit valuation for new walls, plumbing and electrical work is $30,000, according to the application.