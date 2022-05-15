WIAA sets matchups for state baseball, boys soccer tournaments

District tournaments for baseball and boys soccer wrapped up over the weekend, with teams from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington claiming bids to the state tournaments.

On Sunday, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced the brackets for both sports. Some dates/times/locations are still being iron out, but everyone knows their initial assignments for the coming week.

Baseball

All games are Saturday unless otherwise noted. Winners advance to regional finals later that day.

4A: No teams from the GSL qualified for state.

3A: Mt. Spokane (20-5) beat Southridge 4-3 on Saturday to claim the third bid from District 8.

The Wildcats were given the No. 10 seed and will face seventh-seeded Lynnwood (15-7) at 1 p.m. at Mt. Si HS.

2A: West Valley (18-4) topped Shadle Park (18-4) 11-8 on Saturday in the district title game and both teams qualified for state.

The Eagles were seeded seventh and will face No. 10 Archbishop Murphy (13-10) at Propstra Stadium in Vancouver at 1 p.m. The Highlanders are the No. 13 seed and will take on fourth-seeded Tumwater (12-3) at WF West HS at 1 p.m.

1A: Deer Park (18-4) beat top-seeded Colville (16-5) 7-4 in the district title game Saturday, and the Crimson Hawks rebounded to beat Medical Lake 5-4 in the second-place game to reach state.

The Stags earned the fourth seed and face No. 13 Overlake-Bear Creek (14-8) at Ferris HS at 1 p.m. Colville is the No. 5 seed and plays No. 12 University Prep (12-8) at 10 a.m. at Ferris.

2B: Chewelah (20-2) topped Northwest Christian (18-3) 5-4 in the district title game with both teams qualifying, and Colfax (12-10) knocked off Reardan in the third-place game to earn a bid.

The Cougars were given the No. 3 seed and will face No. 14 Toledo (13-8) at Shadle Park HS at 1 p.m. NWC is the five-seed and takes on No. 12 Cle Elum-Roslyn (16-6) at Adna HS at 10 a.m. Colfax is seeded No. 13 and plays fourth-seeded Napavine (15-5) at 1 p.m. at Adna.

1B: Three teams out of District 7 qualified for state out of the District 7/9 tournament. Second-place Almira/Coulee-Hartline (16-4) is the second seed at state and will face a play-in winner at Larson Playfield in Moses Lake.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller (17-4) took fourth at districts and earned the sixth seed at state. The Wildcats face No. 11 Orcas Island (8-6) in a play-in at Larson Playfield on Tuesday. Fifth-place Odessa (12-7) is the No. 8 seed and faces No. 9 Riverside Christian (8-5) in a play-in at Borleske Stadium in Walla Walla on Tuesday.

Boys soccer

Times and locations to be determined.

4A: Lewis and Clark (12-4) fell to Pasco in the district title game and qualified as the second-place team. The Tigers were seeded eighth and face No. 9 Camas (13-3-1) on Tuesday or Wednesday.

3A: Mead (10-4-1) edged North Central (13-3) 2-1 in the district title game and both qualified for state. The Panthers are the No. 6 seed and face No. 11 Hazen (12-3-1) on Friday.

North Central is the seventh seed and plays No. 10 Peninsula (12-3-2) Friday.

2A: Pullman (15-2) topped West Valley (12-5) in the title game to claim the district’s only bid to state. The Greyhounds are seeded fifth and face No. 12 Tumwater (11-5) on Tuesday or Wednesday.

1A: Lakeside (12-3-1) edged Riverside (12-5) 2-1 in the district title game on Thursday, then the Rams outlasted Northwest Christian 3-0 in the second-place game on Saturday to qualify.

The Eagles were seeded seventh and face No. 10 Wahluke (13-3-3) on Friday, while Riverside is the No. 19 seed and faces a play-in game against No. 14 Seattle Academy (9-5-2) on Tuesday or Wednesday.