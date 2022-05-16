Elle King to perform at 2022 Spokane County Interstate Fair

Singer Elle King is the daughter of comic and actor Rob Schneider, but she doesn’t share much with the veteran humorist. The soulful King, who possesses a sexy and raspy voice, doesn’t sound like anybody else on the circuit. That’s part of what makes her so refreshing.

She doesn’t chase trends. There’s nothing calculated about her bluesy tunes, which sound so fresh even though her tunes are retro. “I just write what I feel like writing,” King said in a 2018 interview. “I don’t pay attention to what’s in. I don’t care about that stuff. I’ll leave that to other people. It’s all about what moves me.”

King will be part of the 2022 Spokane County Interstate Fair lineup, following in the footsteps of rapper Nelly and country crooner Cole Swindell, it was announced today. King, 32, will perform Sept. 14. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday through TicketsWest.

“We’ve got a great lineup for our community,” Spokane County Commissioner” Mary Kuney said. King is known for her hit “Exes and Ohs,” which peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2015, and her duet “Different for Girls” with Dierks Bentley.

King is the daughter of former model London King and Schneider, who divorced shortly after King was born in 1989. “But it was my stepfather who probably had the hugest impact on me in terms of music,” King said. “He was a musician, and he taught me so much.

“He was the one who showed me how to play my first song on guitar. My mom was always very supportive, as well. Whatever I wanted, she ended up doing for me. I took lessons and stayed with music.”