Spokane man accused of assaulting grandmother in attack that led to her death

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled a 74-year-old woman’s death a homicide months after her grandson allegedly beat her at their home in Spokane’s Chief Garry Park neighborhood.

Rana Lalita-Lopez, 74, died on Feb. 1 from delayed complications of a blunt force head injury suffered three weeks earlier , according to the medical examiner.

On Jan. 9 a woman who lives at 1912 E. South Riverton Ave. called police to report arguing in the apartment below her, according to court documents. The woman went outside to make sure everything was OK when her neighbor’s grandson, Kevin A. Wilson, 35, rushed out of his apartment naked, she told police.

Wilson charged at the neighbor and tried to grab her before saying he was “God” and that she was going to die, the neighbor told police.

Police arrived at about 4:20 p.m. and spoke with the neighbor before checking Wilson’s apartment. Officers found the apartment door open and a man yelling “stand up, you’re not hurt,” according to court documents.

Officers went into the bedroom to find Wilson laying naked on the bed, according to court documents.

Lalita-Lopez was lying partially naked on the floor near the bed, her face bloodied.

Wilson got up from the bed and walked toward the officers who arrested him, according to court documents. He yelled at the officers, ordering them to take off their clothes and that they were dying, according to court documents. Wilson also said that Christ is the devil.

Officers tended to the elderly woman who, said her grandson, Wilson, had “beat” her. She told officers that Wilson came into her room and assaulted her, pulling her out of her wheelchair and punching her, according to court documents. During the attack, Wilson told her to die multiple times, Lalita-Lopez told police.

“When I’m done with you, you’ll know that I’m god,” Wilson said during the attack, Lalita-Lopez told police.

Lalita-Lopez had “massive” swelling over her right eye, a large bite mark on her left ear and was complaining of chest pain, according to court documents.

She was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center where she was admitted to the intensive care unit after doctors discovered she had a substantial brain bleed, according to court documents. Lalita-Lopez died on Feb. 1, according to the medical examiner.

Wilson was booked into the Spokane County Jail and charged with first-degree assault-domestic violence and indecent liberties by forcible compulsion.

In 2015, Wilson was convicted of four felony counts related to child molestation and child rape, according to court documents.

A recent psychiatric evaluation filed into the court record shows Wilson is diagnosed with several mental disorders but was found competent to stand trial.

That evaluation also indicated that Wilson’s drug screen conducted on Jan. 9 at Deaconess Medical Center was negative for all substances tested.

A screening the next day when he was in jail came back positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl.

Wilson remains charged with first-degree assault but those charges could change in light of Lalita-Lopez’s death, Cpl. Nick Briggs from the Spokane Police Department said Monday.