Man killed in north Spokane shooting last month identified

The man who was shot an killed last month near Maxwell Avenue and Lincoln Street has been identified as 47-year-old Jaimeson Martinson.

Police have yet to arrest anyone in connection to the shooting.

Multiple people called 911 just before 1:30 a.m. on April 12 to report hearing gunshots. Not long after, police received reports of a crash near Augusta Avenue and Wall Street, according to a news release from the Spokane Police Department.

The caller said a man was lying in the street and not moving near the crash scene.

When police arrived, they found Martinson, who had been shot, according to the news release. Police and medics were unsuccessful at reviving the Martinson and he died on scene.

Investigators asked the public to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 using the case reference No. 2002-20060539 if they have information on the shooting and have not spoken to police.