Prep golf roundup: Mead boys take big lead after first round of District 8 3A tournament

Staff reports

From staff reports

Mead built a commanding lead with a first-round 291 at the District 8 3A boys golf tournament at Liberty Lake Golf Course on Monday.

The Greater Spokane League champion Panthers posted five scores in the 70s, led by Bradley Mulder’s 70, Ben Jones’ 72 and Benjamin Mulder’s 74. Ty Anderson shot a 75 and Jaxon Chimienti added a 79.

Mt. Spokane (313) is in second place with Ridgeline (339) in third, nine strokes ahead of Southridge, heading into Tuesday’s final round. The top three teams advance to next week’s State 3A tournament, which will also be held at Liberty Lake.

Ty Sanders (74), Stetson Gilbert (77) and Johnny Molenda (78) paced Mt. Spokane. Owen Packebush’s 82 was Ridgeline’s lowest score.

3A girls: Mead senior and GSL player of the year Taylor Mularski opened with a 72, four strokes in front of Southridge’s Jillian Hui and Angela Park. Southridge (324) leads the Panthers by 29 shots.

Mt. Spokane (388), led by Mia Bontrager’s 83, is in third place.

The top three teams qualify for state next week at MeadowWood.

District 8 4A: The Gonzaga Prep boys, led by GSL player of the year Alex Cooke’s 68, shot a 298 to take a three-shot advantage over Richland at Horn Rapids in Richland.

Matthew Durkin fired a 71 and Dillon Schrock added a 76 for the Bullpups.

The top three teams and top six individuals not on qualifying teams advance to state next week in Olympia. This story will be updated with 4A girls results.

Idaho

Coeur d’Alene sits in third place after an opening-round 307 in the 5A tournament at RedHawk in Nampa. Boise, which shot a 7-over 291, is 13 shots in front of second-place Eagle.

The Vikings were led by Cole Jaworski’s 3-over 74, Parker Freeman’s 76 and Grant Potter’s 78. Boise’s Reid Piron and Will Strong are tied for first with 71s.

The CdA girls are in fifth place after shooting 353 at RedHawk. Peyton Blood led the Vikings with an 87, followed by Taylor Potter’s 88. Lewiston’s Mollie Seibly (78) is in sixth place.

Rocky Mountain’s Lauren Parish carded a 3-under 68 as the defending champions built a 26-shot advantage over second-place Boise.

4A: Defending girls state champion Sandpoint is in fifth place after a first-day 416 at Lakeview Golf Club in Meridian. The Bulldogs’ Alexa Tuinstra (90) is in 17th place.

First-place Minico (346) also has the individual leader in Dallis Shockey (77).

Bishop Kelly (324) leads the boys’ tournament. Moscow is fifth at 349. The Bears’ Bryden Brown shot a 77, four strokes behind co-leaders Bobby Kincaid (Nampa) and Cade Dean (Middleton).

3A: Kellogg’s boys (326) are in second place, one shot behind Kimberly, after the first round at River Bend Golf Course in Wilder.

Kellogg’s Archie Rauenhorst (2-over 74) is in fourth place, three shots behind co-leaders Toby Heider (Kimberly), Jameson Harper (Kimberly) and Carter Williams. Griffey Doerschel and Tanner Groves both carded 83s and Brodie Robinson shot 86 for the Wildcats.

Priest River (343) shares third with Homedale. The Spartans’ Luke Butler (82) is in eighth place and Bowen Fegert (83) is tied for ninth.

Bonners Ferry’s girls are in second after a 359, 10 shots behind Kimberly. Kellogg (426) is third.

Bonners Ferry’s Braylyn Bayer (78) is two strokes behind leader Tea Uranga (Homedale). Avery Bayer (83) is fifth and Cali Iacolucci (91) is seventh for the defending state champion Badgers.

2A: The Genesis Prep boys (362) are in fifth and St. Maries (368) is seventh at Falcon Crest in Kuna. Seth Swallows of St. Maries and Cole Reuter of Clark Fork are in a three-way tie for ninth after shooting 80s. Genesis Prep’s CJ Elliott (82) is tied for 14th.

St. Maries (475) is sixth in the girls standings. Kelli Ann Strand of Challis holds first place after an 8-under 64.