Spokane, Washington
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Central Valley softball loses 4A first-round game; Colton, Inchelium advance in 1B

UPDATED: Mon., May 16, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Monday’s high school district playoff action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington. 

Fastpitch softball

Kamiakin 11, Central Valley 0: Maggie O’Leary went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and struck out eight in a six-inning complete game and the Braves (14-7) beat the Bears (9-12) in a District 8 4A first-round game at Columbia Playfields in Richland.

Molly McGovern had two hits for CV, which faces Gonzaga Prep in a loser-out on Saturday in Richland.

Colton 9, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 6: Rachel Becker had a double with three RBIs and the Colton Wildcats (12-4) beat the visiting Wilbur-Creston-Keller Wildcats (11-9) in the first round of the District 6/7/9 1B tournament.

Maggie Meyer struck out six in a complete game and had a pair of hits for Colton, which faces Inchelium in a semifinal on Friday at Franklin Park.

Carly Johnson hit a double with two RBIs for WCK.

Inchelium 23, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 21: Sammi Stensgar went 4 for 6 with seven RBIs and the visiting Hornets (17-3) beat the Warriors (19-3) in the first round of the District 6/7/9 1B tournament.

Kiki McLaughlin went 4 for 6 with two doubles, three runs and five RBIs for Inchelium, which scored eight runs in the seventh then withstood a 12-run rally by ACH.

Prairie Parrish went 5 of 5 with three RBIs for ACH, which takes on WCK in a loser-out Friday.

