Cameron Johnson, a juco transfer tight end, commits to Washington State

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Washington State football gained a commitment from junior college transfer tight end Cameron Johnson.

Johnson announced late Monday over Twitter that he will be joining the Cougars for the 2022 season after most recently suiting up for El Camino College in Torrance, California. The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder has two years of eligibility remaining.

A native of Long Beach, California, Johnson adds depth to a position that has not been employed at WSU in over a decade. Under first-year coach Jake Dickert and offensive coordinator Eric Morris, the Cougars are reintroducing TEs this season in their new offensive system – a variant of the Air Raid.

Johnson recorded 124 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions last season for El Camino. He began his collegiate career with Army but didn’t see playing time as a true freshman in 2018. Johnson sat out the next season while pursuing a transfer out of West Point. He enrolled at El Camino in 2020, but didn’t play a game that year because of nationwide cancellations due to COVID-19.

A prep star at Woodrow Wilson High, Johnson totaled 683 yards and seven TDs on 43 receptions in 11 games during his senior season.

Johnson joins a work-in-progress TEs room that includes highly regarded prep recruit Andre Dollar, North Dakota transfer Billy Riviere, and converted defenders Cooper Mathers and Moon Ashby.