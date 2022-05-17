Flatstick Pub to host Mariners watch party Friday with chance to win tickets
Tue., May 17, 2022
Mariner Moose will be at the Seattle Mariners watch party Friday at Flatstick Pub. (Courtesy)
Take me out to the ballgame – and to Flatstick Pub for a chance to attend a ballgame in Seattle.
The Seattle Mariners are hosting a watch party Friday at Flatstick Pub, a member of the Mariners Bar League, downtown for the baseball game against the Boston Red Sox.
During the watch party, a pair of tickets will be given away each inning to a game this season. Also at the watch party: Mariners’ mascot Mariner Moose and other photo opportunities.
The watch party begins at 4 p.m., and the game starts at 4:10 p.m. The watch party is free to enter, but food and beverages at Flatstick must be purchased separately.
The chicken tenders are some of the best I’ve ever had – so juicy and, well, tender – and menu highlights at family-friendly Flatstick Pub also include the pizzas, chicken wings and salads.
The Mariners Community Tour will also be participating in the annual Lilac Parade this weekend.
If you go: Flatstick Pub, 618 W. Main Ave., 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Info: (509) 368-9477, flatstickpub.com
