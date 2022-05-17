Former Washington State tackle Liam Ryan signs UDFA deal with Seattle Seahawks

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Longtime pillars on Washington State’s offensive line, Liam Ryan and Abraham Lucas are reuniting in Seattle.

Ryan signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent Monday – just over two weeks after Lucas was selected by the franchise in the third round of the NFL draft.

Following the draft, the Seahawks asked Ryan to try out at their rookie minicamp. A three-year starter at left tackle for the Cougars who began his collegiate career at left guard, Ryan reportedly auditioned at both spots in Seattle and fared well enough to attain a contract offer. The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder is listed as a tackle on the Seahawks’ roster.

He’ll join Lucas, a right tackle and 42-game Cougars starter, on Seattle’s 90-man roster when the team begins voluntary OTAs next week.

Ryan emerged as a vocal leader and dependable piece on the left side of WSU’s line as a redshirt sophomore in 2018 and ended up making 42 consecutive starts over the past four years. He played through a torn labrum for part of the 2021 season and missed the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31 after undergoing season-ending surgery. The hip injury affected his offseason training plan and Ryan was a limited participant at WSU’s pro day March 28, but he put up a respectable 25 reps on the bench press.

Ryan settled in at left tackle in 2020 – his second year playing the position – and earned an All-Pac-12 honorable mention. A two-star recruit (247) coming out of Damien High in La Verne, California, Ryan’s only Power Five offer came from WSU. He redshirted in 2016 and appeared sparingly the next year, then climbed into WSU’s first unit as a left guard in 2018.

Eight former Cougars have signed NFL contracts this spring. Two were drafted – Lucas went 72nd overall to Seattle and cornerback Jaylen Watson was picked by the Kansas City Chiefs in the seventh round. The others inked UDFA deals – running back Max Borghi (Indianapolis), safety Daniel Isom (Los Angeles Rams), quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (Arizona), and receivers Calvin Jackson Jr. (New York Jets) and Travell Harris (Cleveland).

Linebacker Jahad Woods and safeties George Hicks III and Tyrone Hill Jr. reportedly attended rookie minicamps in Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay and Miami, respectively.