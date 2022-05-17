Gonzaga women add junior college transfer forward Destiny Burton

Gonzaga women’s basketball added some experience to its frontcourt Tuesday with the addition of junior college transfer Destiny Burton, a forward from Arlington, Texas.

The 6-foot-tall Burton played two years at Panola College in east Texas, where she played in 49 games and started 28.

Burton, who played as a center and forward at Panola, will join the Zags this fall with two years of eligibility remaining.

“Her physicality and energy are going to be a perfect addition to our front court,” coach Lisa Fortier said Tuesday in a statement. “She is experienced and has had great success in a variety of different ways offensively.”

In two seasons, Burton averaged 8.4 points and 6.2 rebounds. Last year, she helped Panola finish 21-8 overall.

Burton has scored in double figures 20 times, with a career-high 19 points against Blinn College in December.

Last year, Burton averaged 8.2 points a game while shooting 49.2% from the field and 84% from the foul line.

Burton is the second off-season acquisition for the Zags, who last month got Utah guard Brynna Maxwell through the transfer portal.

Gonzaga won the West Coast Conference Tournament and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season, but graduated four starters and five players overall from last year’s squad.

Fortier and her staff still have three open spots on the roster.