Gov. Brad Little defeats Trump-backed McGeachin in Idaho primary

Associated Press

BOISE – Idaho Gov. Brad Little has survived a Republican primary challenge from his lieutenant governor, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

In Idaho, the governor and lieutenant governor run on separate tickets, so the two were not aligned when they won their races in 2018. Little had a long string of endorsements, including from the Idaho Fraternal Order of Police.

Little and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin had feuded frequently over coronavirus precautions and the role of government. Last year, McGeachin twice attempted a power grab when Little was out of state on business. She has also promoted Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was stolen from him through mass voter fraud.

Republicans are almost guaranteed of winning in the general election as Democrats haven’t held the governor’s office since 1995 or statewide office since 2007.

As of 9:26 p.m. Tuesday, Little was ahead 61% to McGeachin’s 24%.

The Associated Press also called the race for Rep. Mike Crapo, who appeared to finish well ahead of a crowded Republican field. He was leading his closest challenger, Lewiston Republican Scott Trotter, 68% to 9%.

