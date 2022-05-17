Idaho state golf tournaments: Coeur d’Alene boys snag third place

Coeur d’Alene earned third place at the Idaho 5A boys state tournament with a two-round total of 630 at RedHawk Golf Course in Nampa. Boise (594) rolled to the 5A title by 20 shots over Eagle.

Cole Jaworski finished sixth with scores of 74 and 77. Grant Potter (78-79) tied for 15th.

Taylor Potter (88-90) tied for 18th as the CdA girls finished in fifth. Rocky Mountain cruised to the state title, led by individual champion Lauren Parish’s second straight 3-under 68.

4A: The defending champion Sandpoint girls dropped from fifth to seventh in Tuesday’s closing round. Alexa Tuinstra (98-188) finished 18th. Minico, led by individual champion Dallis Shockey (85-162), won the championship.

The Moscow boys shot 362 for a 36-hole total of 711 and a share of sixth place with Preston. Middleton’s Curtis Seidel (71-147) captured the individual title. Moscow’s Bryden Brown (91-168) tied for 17th.

3A: Kimberly’s boys held off Kellogg (330-656) to win the title by seven shots. Priest River was third at 676.

Kimberly’s Toby Heider shot a pair of 71s to win the individual title. Kellogg’s Archie Rauenhorst (71-145) placed third, three shots behind Heider. Priest River’s Luke Baker (75-157) shared sixth.

Kimberly also claimed the girls’ title with Bonners Ferry (383-742) in second and Kellogg (419-845) third.

Bonners Ferry’s Braylyn Bayer (77-155) finished second, two shots behind Homedale’s Tea Uranga. Avery Bayer (94-177) was fifth.

2A: Cole Valley Christian swept the boys and girls titles.

The St. Maries boys finished fourth and Genesis Prep took sixth. The Lumberjacks’ Seth Swallows fired a 72 to finish in a tie for third. Clark Fork’s Cole Reuter closed with a 78 and finished ninth.

St. Maries took sixth in the girls’ tournament, paced by Sami Sindt, who finished tied for 15th. Challis’ Kelli Ann Strand shot rounds of 64 and 65 to win by 21 strokes.