Man shot in leg during scuffle at Spokane Valley apartment
UPDATED: Tue., May 17, 2022
A man was shot in the leg after he wrestled with another man over control of a handgun early Tuesday morning at a Spokane Valley apartment.
Deputies responded to the apartment complex, 6121 E. Sixth Ave., around 2:30 a.m. for the report of a possible shooting and/or robbery, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Preliminary information indicates one of the men, believed to be the suspect, attacked the other at the apartment and then bound him and held him at gunpoint with one of the victim’s pistols , deputies said.
After the victim was untied, he dove for a pistol and wrestled with the suspect for control of the gun, the release said. The victim fired one shot into the suspect’s leg.
Deputies applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding before the Spokane Valley Fire Department and American Medical Response personnel took over, deputies said.
The suspect was taken to the hospital while the victim was not seriously injured. The two men are believed to be acquaintances.
No names were released as detectives continue to investigate, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators believe they have all involved parties contacted and identified.
No one has been charged, but charges are expected as the investigation continues.
