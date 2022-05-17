Two people swim to safety after boat capsized in Spokane River near Division Street bridge
UPDATED: Tue., May 17, 2022
Two people were conducting sonar work on a small, inflatable boat Tuesday evening on the Spokane River near downtown when the watercraft capsized.
The two occupants swam to safety near the Division Street bridge before the boat went over the nearby waterfalls, Spokane Fire Department Deputy Chief Rex Strickland said.
He said crews were working to recover the boat near the Monroe Street Bridge around 6:30.
Strickland said the boat was pulling some items when they got tangled, causing the boat to be sucked under the water.
Crews were called to the scene around 5:10 .
Strickland said he was unsure for which entity the two adults were working.
