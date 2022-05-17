Walmart woos college grads with $210,000 future as store bosses
UPDATED: Tue., May 17, 2022
Walmart Inc. is stepping up efforts to entice college graduates by unveiling a fast track to jobs as store managers – positions that typically pay more than $200,000 a year and have traditionally taken years to get.
A new College2Career program will provide classroom training, hands-on experience and mentoring for recent and soon-to-be graduates, Walmart said in a statement Sunday.
Top performers will be offered a newly created management role as an “emerging coach,” which provides starting pay of at least $65,000 a year and a speedy path to becoming a store manager.
“We see the emerging coach role as an additional pipeline to develop high-potential talent into future store managers, the latter role with an average wage of approximately $210,000 in 2021,” the retail giant said in the statement. “With College2Career, we are aiming to move emerging coaches to store managers within two years.”
The program underscores a heightened sense of urgency as Walmart seeks to bolster the supply of managers for its more than 4,700 U.S. stores amid a tight labor market.
Those aren’t the only jobs the company is trying harder to fill: It recently boosted starting pay for its truckers to as much as $110,000. And like other retailers, Walmart has been raising wages and adding educational and training opportunities in recent years.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.