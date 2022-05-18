19-year-old gang member arrested for drive-by shooting in Emerson-Garfield area

Law enforcement arrested a 19-year-old man on several serious charges related to a drive-by shooting last weekend in the Emerson-Garfield Neighborhood.

Duane G. Delaney was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release. Delaney has two previous felony convictions, attempt to elude law enforcement and second-degree robbery. He is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Spokane police responded to reports of a shooting around 5:20 p.m. Saturday at 2011 N. Jefferson St., the release said. A man reportedly exited a black Dodge Charger and fired a handgun multiple times before fleeing the scene in the vehicle.

Officers found two uninjured women standing near a vehicle that had been struck by two bullets, deputies said. They also found shell casings in the parking lot where the shooter was seen firing the gun, according to the news release. The two women told police they were standing near the vehicle when the shots were fired and they told investigators that they believed they were the targets because of a gang dispute.

Authorities saw Delaney driving a black Dodge Charger Tuesday evening in Spokane, the sheriff’s office said. He was arrested near the intersection of Boone Avenue and Belt Street in West Central.

A firearm and other evidence connecting Delaney to the shooting were recovered during searches of the vehicle and his residence.