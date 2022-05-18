Alan Liere’s fishing-hunting report for May 18

Tip of the week

The best walleye fishing takes place during low-light periods when it is neither completely light nor fully dark. The evening hours when the sun is on its way down is a great time to be on the water, and the time from midnight to sunup can be equally productive. At this time of year, the spawn generally commences when temperatures hit 45-48 degrees.

Braggin’ rights

Travis Condron of Spokane was trolling for kokanee with a willow blade flasher and a blue and white flasher at Loon Lake last Sunday when he hooked and landed a 20-pound mackinaw that stretched 34 inches.

Travis Wendt of Lewiston, Idaho landed a massive 23.5-inch smallmouth bass while fishing Dworshak Reservoir on May 10th. After a quick photo, he released the bass and secured a new catch-and-release state record. His trophy fish beat the previous record of 22.75 inches set by Dustin Shepard in 2020.

Heads up

Brian Clum of Clumdog Outdoors will be the guest speaker at the 7:00 p.m. May 25th meeting of the Spokane Walleye Club at the Wildlife Council building, 6116 N. Market St. in Spokane. Mr. Clum, late of the Professional Walleye Circuit, now guides exclusively on Banks Lake and Lake Spokane and will be presenting the When, Where and How of walleye fishing on Lake Spokane. Everyone is invited, member or not.

Anyone interested in a free fishing experience which also includes free use of gear and instruction is invited to visit one of the fishing trailer events hosted by Idaho Fish and Game staff in the Panhandle during May and June. Geared toward new anglers, these events loan out equipment and provide assistance to participants. No license is required and everyone is welcome. Participants only need to stop at the trailer to check-in, check out equipment, receive bait and request instruction. The next four events will be Saturday at Spicer Pond from noon to 4 p.m., Monday at Kelso Lake from 3-6 p.m., May 28 at Smith Lake from noon to 4 p.m. and May 30 at Round Lake from 3-6 p.m.

In response to previous wildfires and persistently dry conditions, annual summer target shooting rules are now in effect on the WDFW-managed Wenas Wildlife Area. These restrictions run through September 30, including at the shooting range at Sheep Company. Target shooting only can occur between sunrise and 10 a.m., when the risk of starting a wildfire is reduced. Further, on June 1, steel targets will not be allowed through the end of September. Exploding targets, tracer and incendiary ammunition are never allowed.

The salmon fishery on the portion of the Columbia River above Bonneville to the Oregon-Washington state line has exceeded its allocation and will remain closed at this time.

Overheard

Chinook salmon counts spiked at Bonneville Dam to 13,496 fish on May 10, the first daily count of over 10,000 fish since fish 2016. Since that date, Lower Granite Dam has seen fairly consistent numbers around 2,500 fish each day.

A night fishing closure is now part of the Permanent Rule on Drano Lake. Upriver bound steelhead at Drano were susceptible to night fishing, and before the closure, the resource was being overfished. Even when released, many fish bound for tributaries upriver did not survive long.