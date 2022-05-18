‘It is time to start fishing the lower Clearwater’ spring chinook surge pushes into north central Idaho

Fishing continues for now on Snake River in Washington

Chris Donley, fish program manager for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife at Spokane, said anglers near Ice Harbor Dam and Little Goose dam have harvested about 900 adult spring chinook since the season opened May 3. The agency had forecast a harvest quota of 542 adult spring chinook for the lower Snake River before the season opened. The quota was boosted recently based on an update to the overall Columbia River spring chinook forecast and the sunset of an early season buffer. The quota now is about 1,200 adult fish.

If there is enough fish left in the quota, Donley said, it’s possible at least one day of fishing might be allowed next week at one of the open locations.

“We will get together on the weekend and do the math and see what we have left,” he said. “It’s pretty likely we will have one or two days of fishing next week on the Snake. I don’t know exactly where.”

The area near Little Goose dam is open Tuesdays and Fridays and the area near Ice Harbor Dam is open Wednesdays and Thursdays.