Joya to host ribbon cutting at new facility on Friday

From staff reports

Joya Child & Family Development is holding a ribbon cutting Friday for its new 40,490-square-foot, two-story structure that will include individual treatment and therapy rooms, pediatric clinic space, offices and rooms for group sessions.

The new building, at 1016 N. Superior St., will more than double the size of Joya’s current center at 2118 W. Garland Ave. The ribbon cutting will be held at noon on Friday at the new location.

Joya is a nonprofit that offers comprehensive assessments, treatment and therapy for children up to age 3 who have developmental disabilities and delays.

“This is so much more than a building. We have an opportunity to have a lasting impact on our community,” Colleen Fuchs, Joya executive director, said in a news release.

The new facility consists of new offices, classrooms, and treatment spaces. Approximately 10,000 square feet will remain shelled for future expansion and partnerships. The project also includes 3.3 acres of site work improvements, landscaping, patio spaces, playground areas, and new surface parking.