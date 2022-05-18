New golf tournament brings together top area high school teams, golfers in each classification

High school golfers across the area were busy qualifying for state in their respective classifications earlier in the week. On Thursday, the best each level has to offer will compete against each other for fun – and bragging rights.

The Spokane Area High School Golf Championships brings together the top boys and girls teams and individual players from all six Washington state classifications in an elite-level tournament, presented by the Kalispel Tribe of Indians at the Kalispel Golf and Country Club.

The tourney launched in 2019 with the plan to alternate between boys and girls each year. Organizers combined boys and girls into one event this year.

The idea was inspired by Jeff Gullickson, golf coach at Northwest Christian and the golf course superintendent at Kalispel.

The Greater Spokane League will send the top four 4A/3A teams plus the next 10 individuals, and the top two 2A teams plus the next six.

The Northeast A will send its top two teams and next seven individuals. 2B/1B boys qualified two teams plus 14 individuals and the girls will send one team and five individuals.

Individual qualifiers had to shoot a qualifying score of 108 (boys) or 122 (girls) to be eligible.

There will be trophies for overall team and individual winners, and medals for first through sixth places. A perpetual trophy will remain at Kalispel with the names of team and individual winners.

The event was kicked off by a banquet Wednesday evening at the course, hosted by the Kalispel Tribe, with a welcome by a member of the tribe and a guest speaker.

The banquet also recognized the area’s golf scholastic team champion, presented to the overall boys and girls teams with the highest GPA among all leagues, as well as sportsmanship awards for an individual boy and girl from each classification.