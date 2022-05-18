Prep roundup: Natalie Singer homers, leads University softball into district title game

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports state and district tournament action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Fastpitch softball

University 9, Hermiston 3: Natalie Singer went 2 for 2 with three-run homer in the sixth inning and the Titans (19-3) beat the visiting Bulldogs (15-8) in a District 8 3A semifinal.

Ashlyn Carver doubled and knocked in two runs for U-Hi.

The Titans host Walla Walla in the district title game on Saturday.

Walla Walla 10, Mt. Spokane 1: Tallulah Sickels hit a homer with three RBIs and struck out nine in a complete game and the Blue Devils (20-2) beat the visiting Wildcats (16-6) in a District 8 3A semifinal.

Jessica Waters doubled with an RBI for Mt. Spokane.

Mead 14, Ferris 3: Carolyn Tyson Guess went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs and the Panthers (15-7) beat the visiting Saxons (12-10) in a District 8 3A loser-out game.

Sierra Wyatt went 2 for 3 with a double and triple with an RBI for Mead, which faces Mt Spokane in a loser-out on Saturday.

Kennewick 7, Cheney 4: Peighton Fuhriman went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and struck out 11 over six innings and the Lions (10-12) beat the Blackhawks (11-11) in a District 8 3A loser-out game.

Freeman 12, Lakeside 1: Abbie Amend pitched a complete-game one-hitter and went 5 for 5 with a double and two RBIs and the visiting Scotties (18-4) beat the Eagles (13-4) in the District 7 1A championship game at Spokane Falls CC.

Dixie Sefton knocked in a pair of runs for Freeman. Lakeside faces Riverside on Saturday for a berth to state.

Boys soccer

Camas 1, Lewis and Clark 0: Kieran Halsinger scored and the visiting Papermakers (17-3-1) shut out the Tigers (12-5-0) in a State 4A first-round game at Gonzaga Prep.

Hayden Rouse had four saves for Camas. Sam Mahan made two saves for LC.

Seattle Academy 2, Riverside 1: The 14th-seeded Cardinals (10-5-2) downed the 19th-seeded Rams (12-6) in a State 1A play-in at Sammamish HS.

Golf

District 8 2A championship: Pullman’s Lauren Greeny carded a pair of 72s at Esmeralda to capture the girls title by eight shots over West Valley’s Spencer Cerenzia on Tuesday.

Ryliann Bednar took third and teammate Mateline Rink finished fourth as Pullman won the team championship.

Shadle Park’s boys, paced by individual champ Jake Wilcox (73-71), earned the district title with 64 points, followed by Pullman’s 54. The Greyhounds’ Parker Legried was second while Shadle Park’s Conor Weber and Brayden Kelley finished third and fourth, respectively.