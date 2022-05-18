The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Day 45° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Toddler drowns in unused swimming pool in Whitman County

UPDATED: Wed., May 18, 2022

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A 2-year-old girl drowned in a backyard swimming pool Tuesday in Whitman County.

Deputies and emergency crews from the Colfax and Endicott fire departments responded early Tuesday evening to the report of a possible drowning at a home just outside Endicott, according to a Whitman County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Preliminary reports indicated the girl was outside playing with siblings when she went missing, deputies said. After about 15 minutes, she was discovered unresponsive in an older, unused concrete swimming pool.

The child was found in less than 2 feet of residual standing water, the sheriff’s office said.

Family members and emergency crews attempted lifesaving measures at the scene and during transport to Whitman Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the release said.

The Whitman County Coroner will continue to review the incident.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety