Toddler drowns in unused swimming pool in Whitman County

A 2-year-old girl drowned in a backyard swimming pool Tuesday in Whitman County.

Deputies and emergency crews from the Colfax and Endicott fire departments responded early Tuesday evening to the report of a possible drowning at a home just outside Endicott, according to a Whitman County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Preliminary reports indicated the girl was outside playing with siblings when she went missing, deputies said. After about 15 minutes, she was discovered unresponsive in an older, unused concrete swimming pool.

The child was found in less than 2 feet of residual standing water, the sheriff’s office said.

Family members and emergency crews attempted lifesaving measures at the scene and during transport to Whitman Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the release said.

The Whitman County Coroner will continue to review the incident.