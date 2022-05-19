Arts Wrap: Northwest BachFest is at Barrister Winery; ‘Brush on the Bluff’; SVST announces major donor; UI summer drama camp

This weekend at Barrister Winery, Northwest BachFest will begin its 2022-23 season with “Music, Wine, Food and Fun!” Following Thursday night’s celebration of artistic director Zuill Bailey’s 10th anniversary with BachFest and his 50th birthday, the weekend continues with two concerts Saturday and Sunday.

Both concerts will feature Bailey alongside violinist Chee-Yun and pianist Natasha Paremski performing duo, solo and trio selections by Beethoven, Chopin, Kodaly and Rachmaninoff, among others.

For more information, visit nwbachfest.com or call (509) 326-4942.

‘Brush on the Bluff’

This weekend, 20 local professional artists will participate in “Brush on the Bluff.” Open to the public from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., this free, family-friendly event aims to celebrate “art’s deep roots in nature.”

In addition to the artist showcases, the event will feature craft workshops, an art hike, food trucks and a herd of 200 goats. Friends of the Bluff and the Botanical Alchemists will also host children’s art workshops throughout the day at Polly Judd Park.

Members of the public – more than 1,500 of which have already RSVP’d – are encouraged to walk the trail, meet and observe the artists at work. For more information and a map of the location, visit Friends of the Bluff on Facebook or at friendsofthebluff.org.

SVST announces major donor

Spokane Valley Summer Theatre has announced Spokane Valley-based Fabtech Precision Sheet Metal as its latest major donor. Fabtech will be a show sponsor for SVST’s upcoming productions of “The Bridges of Madison County” and “Newsies.” For more information, visit svsummertheatre.com.

Registration for summer drama camp

Registration is now open for the University of Idaho Theatre Arts Department Summer Drama Camp.

Open to children ages 7 to 12, the program runs Monday-Friday, July 20-Aug. 6. Early bird registration ends June 15 and costs $350 per applicant. After June 15, registration is $375 per applicant. To register, visit uidaho.edu/uisummerdramacamp.

During the program, participants will study acting, movement, set-building, prop and costume design and language arts with an emphasis on Shakespeare, concluding with a free public performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” on Aug. 6 at the Hartung Theater.

For more information, visit uidaho.edu/class/theatre or contact the theater arts department at (208) 885-6465.