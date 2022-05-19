Boz Scaggs to play hits, more at Northern Quest

As the lights went down prior to the Hold Steady taking the stage before a show in 2019, Boz Scaggs’ “Lido Shuffle” blasted through the speakers.

The fans, the majority of whom were in elementary school when Scaggs’ smash hit the charts, roared.

It makes sense since the Hold Steady crafts what the Brooklyn band calls “singalong-songs.” Scaggs has written a number of singalong songs during his career, which spans more than a half-century.

Scaggs, 77, who will perform Wednesday at Northern Quest Resort & Casino, has a way with writing stylish, sensual and soulful songs. The anthemic “Lido Shuffle,” the slick “Lowdown” and the clever “What Can I Say” are among the many favorites in the Scaggs canon.

The suave Scaggs tends to deliver healthy sets with a couple of choice covers thrown in for good measure.

Boz Scaggs headlines Wednesday at Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. Tickets are $59, $69 and $89. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Info: (877) 871-6772, northernquest.com.