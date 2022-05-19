A Grip on Sports: The ‘Under New Management’ sign at the Pac-12 offices was evident in latest football change

A GRIP ON SPORTS • There have been indications the past year the Pac-12 Conference has changed. Markedly. Wednesday we were treated to evidence of just how much.

• George Kliavkoff was hired to lead the conference 53 weeks ago. At the time, if there was a sixth place among the Power 5 conferences, the Pac-12 would have been the frontrunner for it. Leadership? None. National impact? Even less.

Fast-forward to yesterday. The NCAA announces conferences could decide their football championship game participants anyway they wanted. Within minutes, the Pac-12 announced it was changing from pitting its division leaders to the schools with the best conference winning percentage.

Effective immediately.

Those two words tell you all you need to know about the new Pac-12.

Immediately, as in no dithering about making alterations, because the conference office had been looking ahead, anticipating change. Effective, as in leading the way, something the conference did, nationally, in proposing and pushing the NCAA for this change.

Kliavkoff put the Pac-12 first here. In football. Not table tennis. Or in China. Football in the good ol’ U.S. of A.

Being forced to pit divisional winners against each other worked against the Pac-12 more than any conference. The depth of high-end teams is usually not great. Often times the two best are in the same division – think Oregon and Stanford or, the Gardner Minshew year, Washington and Washington State. Playing a game based on geography instead of ability seems antithetical to success, doesn’t it?

Kliavkoff and his minions agreed. So they set about changing it. Their work was successful. And they responded quickly.

Different, huh?

• Watching Tiger Woods walk down the steps toward his ball on the 10th fairway this morning, we felt a touch of empathy. A no-longer young man, whose body has been through more than most, struggling a bit. We understand.

Never have we played golf anywhere near Woods’ level. But we have, recently, limped a little descending stairs. It’s not fun. It’s challenging. It’s life. Tiger Woods’ life these days.

Win or lose this week, Woods is a champion in a lot of ways.

• We once drove completely around Southern Hills, the Tulsa golf course Woods and his compatriots are trying to tame in this weekend’s PGA Championship. We didn’t see much, as a well-manicured hedge ringed the entire place.

Would we have been able to see the most interesting feature of the course? Nope. It didn’t exist 15 years ago. But we saw it today on ESPN’s broadcast of the first round. The par-5 13th tee. It looms over the 12th green like a medieval castle over a valley.

To lengthen the 13th hole, a tee box was built in the only place possible. On the other side of the 12th green. When a group is teeing off the 13th, the next group has to wait patiently before they can putt on the 12th.

Weird.

• Don’t bother us this weekend. We are looking forward to watching the PGA. Southern Hills looks so different than the last time we watched. So does the weather, as summer in Tulsa is markedly unlike the spring. Until later …