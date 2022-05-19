Inland Northwest Opera announces 2022 season

Returning to the stage with some of the most beloved operas in the repertoire, Inland Northwest Opera is back for its 22nd season.

Starting this summer, INO will tour the Inland Northwest offering free performances of “Carmen and the Bull.” Arranged by Elise LaBarge and the Union Avenue Opera Education Ensemble, this children’s opera weaves a beloved story together with music from Georges Bizet’s “Carmen.” This production will include free public performances from the stage of INO’s Opera Truck in June.

The season continues with INO’s annual opera cruise and mainstage production.

This year’s opera cruise on Coeur d’Alene will be Gaetano Donizetti’s “Don Pasquale.” A lighthearted comedy, the story follows Don Pasquale as he ridiculously attempts to disinherit his nephew, Ernesto. Sung in English with English dialogue, performances will be given on July 17 and 18 with boarding at 7 p.m.

The opera’s annual gala will feature soprano Madison Leonard and baritone Shea Owens. Organized according to the theme “Fly Away to Casablanca,” at the Historic Flight Foundation, the evening will include live and silent auctions, with performances from Leonard and Owens throughout the event. The gala will begin on Aug. 18 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $125 per person or $1,000 per table.

Closing the season, INO’s mainstage production will be Giuseppe Verdi’s “La Traviata.” “As a rising starlet in 1920s Hollywood, Violetta (Raquel González) lives a carefully crafted life. When Alfredo (Andrew Stenson) falls hopelessly in love with her, his family interferes to save their reputation. In a race to reunite with this fallen angel, unrelenting tragedy prevails.” Sung in Italian with English supertitles, “La Traviata” tickets go on sale in July.

This marks the first season for INO’s new artistic director Dan Wallace Miller. For more information, visit inlandnwopera.com.