Male found with stab wound on Garland District sidewalk

Spokane police are investigating a stabbing that reportedly left a male lying on a sidewalk last weekend in the Garland District.

Officers were called around 5 a.m. Saturday to the 500 block of West Garland Avenue for a possible stabbing, according to court documents.

An officer found the male on the sidewalk in front of a residence on the 500 block of West Garland Avenue, court records said. Police provided aid to the male and said in the documents the wound appeared to be from a knife.

The victim pointed across the street to a house at 516 W. Garland Ave. where the stabbing allegedly happened 15 minutes before , documents said. Officers found a small amount of blood on bed sheets in one of the residence’s bedrooms.

One witness told police she was driving on Garland when a male walked into the road in front of her. She could see he was flagging her down and that he was bleeding. She said she pulled over and called 911.

Another witness said in the documents she was also driving on Garland when she saw a male standing in the middle of the street, holding his side and bleeding. She pulled over and retrieved a pair of her daughter’s pants from her car, and applied pressure to the male’s wound, documents said.

The status of the victim is unclear. Spokane police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said police have not arrested anyone.