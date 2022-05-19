Man hospitalized after suspected assault at Spokane Valley apartment

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is suspected of assaulting another man and sending him to the hospital Thursday night .

Mark Gregory, sheriff’s office spokesperson, said a man who lives at the Loma Vista Apartments near the corner of Havana Street and Second Avenue in Spokane Valley invited an acquaintance and another male into his apartment to collect property.

At some point, the acquaintance allegedly started hitting the resident in the head, possibly with a tool, Gregory said. He said he did not know what led to the alleged assault.

The victim then headed downstairs and was treated by an ambulance crew that happened to be on scene.

The acquaintance and the male who accompanied him were gone when deputies arrived, Gregory said.

Gregory said the victim was taken to the hospital. He did not know the extent of his injuries, but said the man was talking to deputies and bleeding from his head.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.