Mike Ormsby to retire as Spokane city attorney

Mike Ormsby, who has served as Spokane’s city attorney for more than five years during two administrations, will retire next month, the city announced in a release Thursday.

Following his last day June 10, Ormsby will continue overseeing the city’s risk management activities part-time into at least August. Ormsby will oversee the transition of that work, which includes completing the placement of the city’s insurance portfolio for next year, according to the release.

Officials are expecting to bring on an interim city attorney prior to Ormsby’s retirement.

Ormsby was appointed as city attorney in 2017 during Mayor David Condon’s administration.

He previously served as a U.S. attorney as nominated by President Barack Obama from 2010 until he resigned in 2017 during President Donald Trump’s administration. He replaced Nancy Isserlis, who had stepped down in 2016 during the ouster of former police Chief Frank Straub.

Ormsby had worked with Lukins & Annis, P.S. and K&L Gates for 29 years prior to his appointment as U.S. attorney, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. A graduate of North Central High School and Gonzaga University as both an undergraduate and law student, Ormsby was also the youngest-ever member of the Spokane School Board at 18 years old.

“Mike grew up in Spokane and has served the community passionately and tirelessly as a school board member, U.S. Attorney, and, finally, as City Attorney,” Mayor Nadine Woodward said. “He is a true professional whose experience and expertise has been invaluable to the City.”