Music Calendar for May 20-27 – Celtic Woman, Northwest BachFest, Not Greenday, Colby Acuff and Jenny Don’t and the Spurs

Community Concert Band – Use musical inhibitions and perform a variety of band literature from new symphonies and band compositions to the old standards. Through June 13, 7:15 p.m. Spokane Community College, 1810 N. Greene St. $40.

Out & About Concerts – The Spokane Symphony will perform at various locations across Spokane. Each concert will be 45 minutes of light classical music from small groups of two to five musicians. Concerts will begin Friday at Slightly Charred Wood Fired Pizza and May 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Carl Maxey Center.

Celtic Woman – Grammy-nominated Celtic Woman returns with a new show, “Postcards From Ireland,” which celebrates the musical and cultural heritage of Ireland. Shows rescheduled from May 22 and 23, 2021, to May 20 and 21, 2022. All purchased tickets will be honored for these new dates. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $49-$79. (509) 481-2800.

Stagecoach West – Classic rock, country and standards. Friday, 7-9 p.m. Barrister Winery, 1213 W. Railroad Ave. (509) 465-3591.

The Wow Wows – Surf/psychedelic rock. Friday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Mark Holt – Lewiston-based singer-songwriter at Hells Canyon Grand Hotel. Friday, 8 p.m. 621 21st St., Lewiston. (208) 799-1000.

Rock Candy – Rock and dance. Friday, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Miah Kohal Band – Classic rock. Friday, 9 p.m. 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 263-5673.

Jus Wright – Reggae. Friday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $7. (208) 883-7662.

Liabilities – Old-school R&B and funk. Saturday, 3 p.m. 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 263-5673.

Ron Criscione – Live music. Saturday, 3:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Cellars, 3890 N. Schreiber Way, Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 664-2336.

Truck Mills – Blues, folk and jazz solo multi-instrumentalist. Saturday, 5 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. Free. (208) 265-8545.

Scott Taylor and the Endless Switchbacks – Newgrass and Americana. Saturday, 6 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. Free. (208) 209-6700.

Bridges Home, Dave and Tami Gunther With Joanne Heinz – Folk and bluegrass. Saturday, 7-9 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $12 in advance, $15 at door, $5 students. (509) 447-9277.

Northwest BachFest – Featuring guest artists Chee-Yun Kim, Natasha Paremski and Zuill Bailey performing duos, solos and trio selections, including music of Beethoven, Chopin, Kodaly, Rachmaninoff and more. Saturday, 7-9 p.m, Sunday, 3-5 p.m. Barrister Winery, 1213 W. Railroad Ave. $55 general; $15 student. (509) 465-3591.

Not Greenday – With Deschamp and Unconfined. Saturday, 7 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $15. (509) 863-8098.

Lary Hirshberg – Jam band guitar. Saturday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Two Feet – Alternative music. Saturday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $25. (866) 468-7623.

Wishbone Ash: Argus the Tour – celebrating the 50th anniversary of the album “Argus.” Classic rock band of the late 1960s and early 1970s. The band was influenced by British folk, American jazz and R&B. Saturday, 8 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $111.93. (509) 227-7638.

Jenny Don’t and the Spurs – Country. Saturday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $15. (206) 499-9173.

Uncle Daddy and the Family Secret – Classic rock. Saturday, 9 p.m. 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 263-5673.

Spokane British Brass Band: Masters of Brass XXI – Brass band. Sunday, 3-5 p.m. Spokane Falls Community College, 3410 W. Whistalks Way. Free. (509) 533-3500.

The Happiness – Rock. Sunday, 3 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Daniel Hall – Acoustic folk and rock. Sunday, 4:30 p.m. Iron Horse Bar and Grill (Spokane Valley), 11105 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley.

Macey Gard Band – Pop. Sunday, 5:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road. $15. (509) 747-3903.

311 – Alternative and indie. Sunday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $48. (866) 468-7623.

Esme Patterson – With Lucas Brown. Sunday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $14. (206) 499-9173.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host John Firshi invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

EWU Symphony Orchestra Performs Beethoven’s 5th Symphony – EWU Symphony Orchestra performs Beethoven’s 5th Symphony as part of the spring concert. Also on the program is music of EWU student composer Sarah Espinoza and 2020 Concerto Competition winner Grace Ahola. Monday, 7:30-9 p.m. Eastern Washington University, Showalter Hall Auditorium, 526 Fifth St., Cheney. $10 general admission; $5 senior.

Bobby and Tommy – Country. Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 1474, 2902 E. Diamond Ave. (509) 487-3784.

Animal Collective – With the Spirit of the Beehive. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $30. (866) 468-7623.

John Firshi – Live music. Wednesday, 6-9 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Colby Acuff – Featuring Joey Anderson. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Black Diamond, 9614 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. $8. (509) 891-8357.

Boz Scaggs – Singer-songwriter. This show was rescheduled from May 24, 2021, to May 25, 2022. Tickets are valid for the new date. For refunds, email boxoffice@northernquest.com. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $59-$89. (509) 481-2800.

Ron Greene – R&B and soul. Thursday, 5:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road. $25. (509) 747-3903.

Benny Baker – Singer-songwriter. Thursday, 6 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. Free. (208) 209-6700.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. Thursday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Free. (509) 838-7815.

Karma’s Circle – Rock. May 27, 8:45 p.m. Bolo’s Bar and Grill, 116 S. Best Road, Spokane Valley. (509) 891-8995.