Prep roundup: Sandpoint no-hit by Bishop Kelly at Idaho State 4A tourney; Bonners Ferry, St. Maries into consolation bracket

UPDATED: Thu., May 19, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s Idaho state baseball tournaments.

Bishop Kelly 10, Sandpoint 0: Colin Dempsey and Cooper Cammann combined to throw a five-inning no-hitter and the Knights (23-4) blanked the visiting Bulldogs (11-12) in a 4A State first-round game in Boise.

Caden Casagrande went 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs for BK. Sandpoint plays Bonneville in a consolation game on Friday.

Marsh Valley 13, Bonners Ferry 0: Karter Howell went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and the Eagles (20-3) downed the Badgers (13-12) in the first round of the 3A State tournament at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa on Thursday.

Bonners Ferry faces Snake River in a consolation game Friday.

Malad 3, St. Maries 2: Vincent Evans went 2 for 2 with one run and one RBI and the Dragons (13-6) edged the Lumberjacks (6-13) in a 2A State first-round game at Nampa Christian HS.

Brock Anderson scored a run and had an RBI for St. Maries, which plays Challis-Mackay in a consolation game on Friday.

