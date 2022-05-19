Spokane-based homebuying offer platform Doorsey expands into Nashville market

Spokane-based homebuying-offer platform, Doorsey, has expanded into the Nashville market, the company announced Wednesday.

Founded by Jordan Allen, Nick McLain and Matt Melville in 2021, Doorsey is an online bidding platform they say takes the guesswork out of buying a home by providing buyers and real estate agents with real-time home prices and upfront sales terms and disclosures.

“Nashville has quickly become one of today’s most booming real estate markets,” Jordan Allen, co-founder and CEO of Doorsey, said in an email.

“The red hot market conditions, more often than not, create unlevel playing fields in the housing market.

“This makes Nashville a prime candidate for Doorsey because we make the home buying and selling process more transparent, equitable and efficient.”

Doorsey partnered with Nashville-based Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage agents to expand its reach in the Music City market, according to a company release.

“Once Jordan and his team came on our radar, it was a given their platform would only further equip our agents to not only integrate further efficiencies into the process, but maximize results,” said Gary Ashton, broker/owner of Ashton Real Estate Group, RE/MAX Advantage.

Doorsey allows users to see where they stand in the homebuying process and what type of offer it will take to secure a property. Sellers are able to set a minimum price on the platform.

Each listing has virtual tours, neutral third-party inspection reports and hundreds of photos.

Listings also have a community forum where users can ask questions about properties, repairs, upgrades and neighborhoods.

In addition to Nashville, Doorsey is available in Atlanta, San Francisco, Jacksonville, San Diego and Spokane.

The company aims to expand into a dozen additional markets by the end of the year.