Spokane Chiefs draft Chase Harrington No. 8 in WHL Prospects draft, add 13 players in total

From staff reports

The Spokane Chiefs added a haul of Canadians in the WHL prospects draft Thursday, led by eighth overall selection Chase Harrington, a forward from Prince George, British Columbia.

Harrington scored 32 goals with 18 assists in 29 games with Delta Hockey Academy U15 Prep in his hometown last season.

“We believe (Harrington) will perfectly complement our young group of players,” Chiefs assistant general manager Jim Hammett said. “He has a very high hockey IQ and plays with high tempo and speed. He also brings a lot of character to his game.”

The Chiefs drafted 13 players to go with their two selections in the U.S. priority draft Wednesday. With four picks in the first three rounds, Spokane drafted forward Owen Martin of Oakbank, Manitoba, 27th overall; forward Hayden Paupanekis of Winnipeg, Manitoba, 49th overall; and defenseman Matthew Lesyk of Wetaskiwin, Alberta, 58th overall.

Spokane’s last pick in the prospects draft was its only American – defenseman Jack Bousquet of Dallas in the 10th round.