Stage listings for May 20-27 – Nick Swardson, Todd Royce and Friends, ‘Annie’ and ‘Much Ado About Nothing’

Comedy

Nate Bargatze: the Raincheck Tour – Nate Bargatze’s comedy is clean and relatable, evident in his 10 appearances on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and his four appearances on “Conan.” Friday, 7 and 9 p.m., Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $39.75-$49.75. (509) 227-7638.

Rod Man – Rod Man’s laidback-style, Southern charm, wit and ability find the funny in everyday life. Early shows are 18+ and late shows are 21+. Friday, 7 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $22-$30. (509) 318-9998.

Blue Doors and Dragons – Improvised comedy celebrating table-top RPGs and inspired by a roll of the dice. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

Todd Royce and Friends – Todd Royce was a professional wrestler for 18 years before getting into standup. Known as “The American Wet Dream” and “Top Choice,” Royce has toured across North America. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $10-$16. (509) 318-9998.

Nick Swardson – Comic actor Nick Swardson’s credits include “Grown Ups,” “Grown Ups 2,” “Back in the Day,” “Grandma’s Boy,” “Benchwarmers” and “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry.” Thursday-Sunday,, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $40-$55. (509) 318-9998.

Dance

Community Dance – Enjoy a variety of social dance styles, including line dancing, swing dancing, American folk dance and more. Family-friendly. Saturday, 6 p.m. Pearl Theater, 7160 Ash St., Bonners Ferry. $5. (208) 610-2846.

Cabaret Honey – Rouge la Rue Cabaret with special guest Ashley Lopez. Saturday, 8 p.m. Honey Eatery and Social Club, 317 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. $30. (208) 930-1514.

Contra Dance – Weekly contra dance at the Woman’s Club. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. $7 members; $10 nonmembers. (509) 838-5667.

Theater

“Hamilton” – The story of America then told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theater, a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. weekdays, 1 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sundays. Through Sunday, First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $39-$249. (509) 279-7000.

“The Lifespan of a Fact” – Based on the true story of John d’Agata’s essay “What Happens There.” Fresh out of college, Jim Fingal’s job is to fact-check articles for one of the best magazines in the country. His boss has given him a big assignment: to apply his skill to a groundbreaking piece by author John D’Agata. Performances Thursday-Saturday through May 29. Spokane Civic Theatre, 1020 N. Howard St. $10 student;$20 adult. (509) 325-2507.

“Annie” – A young orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City orphanage that is run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan. With the help of the other girls in the Orphanage, Annie escapes to the wondrous world of NYC. Through May 29, 7 p.m. TAC at the Lake, 22910 E. Appleway Ave., Liberty Lake. $15 general; $13 seniors.

“Much Ado About Nothing” – through Wednesday. Central Valley High School Theater Department presents one of Shakespeare’s most delightful heroines, dancing wordplay and the endearing spectacle of intellectual and social self-importance bested by the desire to love and be loved in return. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and Monday-Wednesday. Friday, Central Valley High School, 821 S. Sullivan Road, Spokane Valley. $12-$16. (509) 228-5100.

Reading Stage Production – “The Book Club Play” exposes comedic truths about what we read and who we are. Ana lives in a perfect world with her main passion being her book club. When a new face arrives to the book club, everything changes with the six individuals, and light comedy on contemporary culture comes to the forefront. Written by Karen Zacaría. Reading Stage Production directed by Kim Roberts. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Ignite! Community Theatre, 10814 E. Broadway Ave., Spokane Valley. $5. (509) 795-0004.

Safari – Live improv performance for mature audiences. Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

“Matilda: the Musical” – May 27-June 5. The Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl’s “Matilda: the Musical” revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and an inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. This show is rated PG for crass language. Fridays and Saturdays, 7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $16 adults, $15 military, senior and children ages 12 and younger; $18 door. (509) 227-7638.

Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” – Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning, it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed a dozen times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer – in case he or she decides to strike again. May 27-June 19, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Civic Theatre, 1020 N. Howard St. $35 adults; $30 seniors. (509) 325-2507.