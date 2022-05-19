Stream on Demand: Joe Cole is smuggler turned spy in ‘The Ipcress File’

Emmy Rossum stars as the title character in "Angelyne." (Eddy Chen/Peacock)

By Sean Axmaker For The Spokesman-Review

Top streams for the week

Sandra Bullock is a bestselling author of romantic adventures who gets kidnapped by a megalomaniac millionaire treasure hunter (Daniel Radcliffe) in “The Lost City” (2022, PG-13), and Channing Tatum plays the dim but sweet cover model who rushes to her rescue. The mix of romantic comedy and exotic adventure plays like a tongue-in-cheek 21st century reworking of “Romancing the Stone” with a twist of “Indiana Jones.” (Paramount+)

The classic animated kids show is revived in the self-aware “Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers” (PG), a comedy of the cartoon chipmunk buddies (voiced by John Mulaney and Andy Samberg) reuniting after 30 years to investigate the disappearance of animated characters in the real world. (Disney+)

Joe Cole is Harry Palmer, a black market smuggler pressed into becoming a British spy, in “The Ipcress File” (not rated), a Cold War thriller about kidnapped atomic scientists, brainwashing and betrayal in 1960s London. It’s based on the novel by Len Deighton and also stars Lucy Boynton and Tom Hollander. New episodes on Thursdays. (AMC+)

Emmy Rossum plays the eighties L.A. pop culture phenomenon in the limited series “Angelyne” (TV-MA), a drama about the enigmatic self-made celebrity and the birth of famous-for-being-famous influencer culture. (Peacock).

Five college friends are brought together by a blackmailer 20 years after another friend was killed in the bilingual limited series “Now and Then” (TV-MA, with subtitles). Three episodes available, new episodes on Fridays. (Apple TV+)

A college student (Alison Oliver) loses herself in an affair with an older married man (Joe Alwyn) in “Conversations With Friends” (TV-MA). All episodes of the limited series are available. (Hulu)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Channing Tatum co-directs and stars in the heartwarming road movie “Dog” (2022, PG-13). Also on DVD and at Redbox.

Netflix

Sparks fly between a Los Angeles executive (Victoria Justice) and an Australian ranch hand (Adam Demos) in the romantic comedy “A Perfect Pairing” (2022, TV-14).

Hulu

The romantic comedy “The Valet” (2022, TV-14) stars Samara Weaving as a movie star who enlists a valet (Eugenio Derbez) to pose as her boyfriend.

Sports drama “American Underdog” (2021, PG) stars Zachary Levi as Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner.

HBO Max

Rose Leslie stars as “The Time Traveler’s Wife” (TV-MA), and Theo James is the love of her life in this limited-series romantic drama. (HBO Max)

Amazon Prime Video

A middle-aged couple (Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons) discover a secret chamber that transports them to a strange, barren alien planet in “Night Sky” (2022, TV-14).

Peacock

A father (Zac Efron) tries to protect his gifted adolescent daughter from a shadowy government organization in “Firestarter” (2020, R), based on Stephen King’s novel. Also in theaters.

Other streams

French filmmaker Arnaud Desplechin adapts Philip Roth with “Deception” (France, 2021, with subtitles), starring Denis Podalydès and Léa Seydoux. (MUBI)

Free with ads (AVOD)

The Australian murder mystery “Troppo” (not rated) stars Thomas Jane as an ex-cop hiding out in the remote tropics of Queensland. (Amazon Freevee)

New on disc and at Redbox

“Licorice Pizza,” “Infinite”

Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and television can be found at streamondemandathome.com.