Things to do in Spokane for May 20-27 – Wonder Weekend Market, Spokane Farmers Market, Spirit Lake Armed Forces Day, Sunflower 5K

Things to do

Spokane Farmers Market – The weekly Saturday market features products that are grown, baked or wild harvested in the Spokane area. Saturdays through Oct. 29, 8 a.m. Spokane Farmers Market, 20 W. Fifth Ave. Free.

Wonder Weekend Market – The Wonder Building hosts a weekend farmer and craft market featuring local vendors, food and drinks. Market runs through Oct. 22, 9:30-2:30 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday. Wonder Building, 835 N. Post St. (509) 534-5039.

Beyond Right: CLE – Course on Jewish values each week explores and debates an ethical or legal problem to arrive at a fundamental principle in Judaism’s value system. Six-week course is approved by the MCLE Board for 9 CLE credits for attorneys in the state of Washington. Through June 27, 7 p.m. Chabad of Spokane, 4116 E. 37th Ave. $90. (509) 443-0770.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Sodbuster Plant Sale – Fundraiser Plant Sale for Idaho Master Gardener program. Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. University of Idaho Kootenai County Extension Office, 1808 N. Third St., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 446-1680.

Bike Inspection and Garfield May Day Celebration – Start the day with a baking contest at 9 a.m., a kid parade at 10:30 a.m., followed by various activities. Free bike inspections throughout the day and the opportunity to fill tires and chains lubed. Saturday, 9 a.m. Garfield Library, 109 N. Third St., Garfield. (509) 635-1490.

Swimming Upstream – Recognition and celebration of World Fish Migration Day with Colville Confederated Tribes fish biologists. Event is at Okanogan boat launch park. Saturday, 9:30 a.m. First Ave. and Tyee St., Okanogan. (509) 557-6306.

Mothers of May Open House – Play games, meet and learn about the wonders of animal life cycles. Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. West Valley Outdoor Learning Center, 8508 E. Upriver Drive, Building B, Spokane Valley. $5 donation. (509) 340-1028.

Pop-Up Plant Sale – Koppel Farm Pullman Community Garden hosts a pop-up vegetable and ornamental plant sale. Stock up on tomato plants, pepper plants, marigolds and more. All proceeds benefit the nonprofit community garden. Saturday, 10 a.m. Pullman Community Garden, SE Derby St, Pullman.

Spirit Lake Armed Forces Day – Celebrate Armed Forces Day in Spirit Lake City Park. At 10:45 a.m., a 2.2 mile Walk for Vets, and from 12-5 p.m., a family-friendly event benefiting Care Packages mailed to deployed military. Live music, food vendors, beer garden, raffles, auctions and a corn hole tournament. Saturday, 10:45 a.m. Downtown Spirit Lake, Main Street, Spirit Lake. Free.

Sunflower 5K – 5K race presented by the Deer Park Chamber of Commerce. To celebrate spring in the Northwest, dress in yellow, as a flower or in spring colors. Saturday, 11 a.m. Masters Brewhouse, 831 S. Main St., Suit M, Deer Park. $35. (509) 635-3508.

Dozer Day – Annual event hosted by the excavation industry to give kids an opportunity to operate heavy construction equipment and enjoy other excavation-related activities. Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. Cabela’s, 101 N. Cabela Way, Post Falls. $13 adult; $10 children. (208) 777-6300.

Drop in and RPG – Play tabletop role playing games using cooperative problem solving. Open to adults and children ages 5 and older. Every first and third Saturday, 1-3:45 p.m. Saturday, Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Dads & Dudes Night – Game night for fathers, sons, uncles and grandfathers. Games include basketball, football, soccer and pickleball. Registration is $15 for a dad and dude. Additional children younger than 18 are $5 each. Additional adults are $10 each. Saturday, 6-9 p.m. HUB Sports Center, 19619 E. Cataldo Ave., Liberty Lake. (509) 927-0602.

A CLUEless Murder – An evening filled with murder and mystery as you mourn the late Mr. Boddy. Saturday, 6 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Fresh, 317 Coeur d’Alene Ave., Coeur d’Alene.

How to Have Conversations About Race With Children – In celebration of AANHPI Heritage Month, Dr. Melissa Bedford from EWU will discuss the use of multicultural children’s literature as a tool to help with conversations about race. Sunday, 2:30 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. (509) 444-5390.

Learning Circle: The Science of Well-Being – A series of challenges designed to increase your happiness and build more productive habits. Registration is required, hosted online. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Books and Bunco – The fun starts at 6:30 p.m. with a review of popular books available for checkout at Whitman County Library, followed by Bunco at 7 p.m. Come for one or both parts of the evening. Wednesday, Tekoa Library, 139 S. Crosby, Tekoa. (509) 284-3121.

Trivia: Hamilton – Questions cover lyrics, which Schuyler sister said what and topics surrounding the founding fathers. Open to all ages. Register at scld.org. Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Women, Wisdom & Wine (W3) – Karla Parbon, professor of dance at Gonzaga university, will be speaking on “Screendances: How Do We Create Art in the Face of Adversity?” Pabon has spent the past three years developing the skill of combining dance and film and how the two artforms work together to produce a new platform to share her passion of dance, spirituality and the human experience. For more information, contact Denise Hendricks at (509) 242-3190. Wednesday, 7-8 p.m. Helix Tasting Room, 824 W. Sprague Ave. $15.

Container Gardening – A hands-on demonstration on how to grow a container garden of veggies, herbs or flowers. Thursday, 3:30 p.m. Hillyard Library, 4005 N. Cook St. (509) 444-5380.

“Stars on Ice” – Following the 2022 Winter Olympics, the U.S. figure skating team is touring the country. May 27, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. $17 children, $27 seniors, $32 all ages. (800) 325-7328.