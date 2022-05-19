What’s Worth Watching: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Winners’ season premieres Friday

From “Downton Abbey: A New Era” to “The Northman,” this weekend is full of shows worth watching. But, for me, this weekend is all about the seventh season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” – that is, the long-anticipated “All Winners” season.

Instead of runner-ups and fan favorites from previous seasons, this time around we’ll have the chance to watch the best of the best battling it out for the chance to be crowned “Queen of All Queens” and take home a cash prize of $200,000.

This legendary cast of casts will feature the following champions:

Yvie Oddly: Winner of season 11, Colorado queen Yvie Oddly is known for her unconventional style and acrobatic and contortion-heavy lip-syncing skills. Drag sister to Willow Pill, just crowned the winner of “RPDR” season 14, Yvie is also a fashion designer, rapper and recording artist. Her “ooky-spooky” style is difficult to overlook.

Jaida Essence Hall: “Look over there!” It’s season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall. “The Essence of Beauty,” Jaida is a Milwaukee drag queen, fashion designer, makeup artist and performer known for designing each of her iconic looks.

Jinkx Monsoon: Once Seattle’s, now Portland’s, self-identified premier Jewish narcoleptic drag queen, Jinkx Monsoon entered season 5 as a seemingly innocent, almost unlikely candidate for the crown. But as the season progressed and Jinkx thrived in acting, musical and comedy challenges (in every category that mattered), the competition finally realized how much of a force of nature she really was. And considering the competition, that’s saying a lot. Since winning season 5, Jinkx has launched one successful touring cabaret tour after the next with longtime collaborator and pianist Major Scales and recently a Christmas tour with season 6 and “All Stars” season 3 contestant BenDeLaCreme.

Monet X Change: After placing sixth and winning Miss Congeniality in season 10, Monet went on to compete in “All Stars” season 4, which she won (or “twin”) alongside Trinity the Tuck (below). Before entering the drag world, Monet trained to be an opera singer. Since competing on “RPDR,” Monet has released a debut EP, hosted her own web talk show and become a staple of “RPDR”-related domestic and international tours. An avid podcaster, Monet hosts “Sibling Rivalry” with season 8 winner Bob the Drag Queen and “Ebony and Irony” drag legend Lady Bunny.

Raja Gemini: Winner of season 3, Raja is known for her creativity, style and sense of humor. Outside the “RPDR” world, Raja boasts a star-studded career in makeup artistry. Her work appears on cycles 4-12 of “America’s Next Top Model,” and her client list includes Tyra Banks, Dita von Teese, Pamela Anderson, Paulina Porizkova, Iman, Iggy Azalea, RuPaul and Twiggy.

Shea Coulee: Before winning “All Stars” season 5, Shea Coulee placed in the top four of the flagship show’s ninth season. A clear frontrunner alongside Sasha Velour during their time on season 9 and beyond, if it hadn’t been for Sasha’s iconic lip-sync battle performance to Whitney Houston’s “So Emotional,” many agree – and behind-the-scenes rumors support the theory – that Shea was a shoo-in to win. A fixture of Chicago nightlife, Shea is known for her stunning costume designs and makeup artistry.

Trinity the Tuck: The other “All Stars” season 4 “twinner,” Trinity originally competed on season 9, making it to the final four with Shea Coulee, Sasha Velour and Peppermint. Born and raised in Alabama, Trinity is known for her sense of humor, her skill in live performance and her characteristic physical dedication to the art form.

The Vivienne: The only contestant selected for “All Winners” from the international franchises, the Vivienne was the first winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.” Noted for her impeccable comedic timing, the Vivienne’s Donald Trump impression is undoubtedly among the best. In addition to “Drag Race UK” and her WoWPresents show “The Vivienne Takes Hollywood,” the Welsh queen appears on Netflix’s YouTube series “I Like to Watch” series with several fellow drag race alumni and other celebrities.

Clearly spoiled for choice, the “All Winners” season is rumored to have no eliminations. This time around, in place of RuPaul selecting a winner from a remaining final few, the contestant with the most wins will take home the title.

So, Racers, start your engines, and may the best drag queen win!

Streaming on WoWPresents Plus, “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7” airs Fridays on VH1.