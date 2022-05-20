Dwight Yoakam, Bret Michaels and ‘I Love the ‘90s’ announced at Northern Quest

The 2022 Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concert Series announced three new concerts Friday at Northern Quest Resort & Casino.

The tree shows – a pair of double bills, Dwight Yoakam and Emmylou Harris and Bret Michaels and Jimmie Allen, and the “I Love the ‘90s” concert – go on sale at 10 a.m. May 27.

Yoakam, a country legend, and Harris, a beloved Americana artist, will share a bill Aug. 5. Tickets are $59 to $109.

It’s a 1990s-palooza slated for Aug. 31. Vanilla Ice, Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, Coolio, Rob Base, All 4 One, Montell Jordan and Color Me Badd will take it back a generation by delivering an array of hits. Tickets are $49 to $109.

The dynamic Michaels, who will tour throughout the summer with Poison and Allen, are scheduled for Sept. 9. Tickets are $49-$99.

Tickets are already on sale for the following shows at Northern Quest:

John Fogerty on June 17, Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket on June 18, Tenacious D on June 20, Flo Rida and T.I. on June 23, Brad Paisley with Chance McKinney on June 26, the Avett Brothers on July 15, Stone Temple Pilots and Daughtry on July 17, Goo Goo Dolls on July 22, Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson on July 24 and Brett Young on Aug. 6.

Additionally: the Australian Pink Floyd Show on Aug. 14, Larry the Cable Guy on Aug. 18, the Rockzilla Tour: Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves on Aug. 20, Tesla, Buckcherry and Great White on Aug. 21, Sam Hunt with Travis Denning on Sept. 17 and Lynyrd Skynyrd on Sept. 26.

For more information, go to northernquest.com or by calling the Northern Quest box office at (509) 481-2800 or (877) 871-6772.